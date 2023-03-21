The Preseli boys decided to bare all to raise funds for the Owen James Fund, which will go towards supporting a local six-year-old with Pitt Hopkins Syndrome.

This is a rare, genetic, neurological disorder that has a range of symptoms attached to it. The funds will be used to cover his development needs and provide the necessary equipment and support for his growth and well-being.

Pitching in to raise money for a local youngster. (Image: Crymych RC)

The rugby club's fundraising naked calendar featured photographs of the rugby team, the coaches and even some of the committee members in various poses.

The calendar was a huge success and captured the attention of supporters from all over the world. It has helped raise an impressive £30,000

Running into January. (Image: Crymych RC)

"We’re thrilled to have raised such an incredible amount for the Owen James Fund, and to know that our efforts will be making a real difference to Owen and his family,” said Carwyn Rees, the Crymych Rugby Club player who came up with the cheeky idea.

He said that Owen, who is son of team manager Iwan, is the club’s number one supporter at all their home games.

“It has been great to give something back," he added.

February's cheeky picture. (Image: Crymych RC)

Gwenan Davies, helped with the organising and the promotion of the calendar, which was stocked and sold in local shops and businesses.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the players, to the sponsors, to those who stocked and sold the calendar, and to everyone who supported us and helped us to exceed our fundraising goal by a phenomenal amount,” she said.

Hanging out in Crymych for March. (Image: Crymych RC)

“To raise such an astonishing amount of money, especially during these hard financial times, goes to show what a special community we have here in Crymych.

Iwan James, Owen’s father said the family was ‘overwhelmed by the generosity of both the club and the community.

“The money will go a long way in providing our son with the support and resources he needs to reach his full potential," he said.

"We cannot express our gratitude enough and want to thank everyone involved in making this possible."

Crymych Rugby Club hopes that the success of the nude calendar will inspire other organisations to think creatively about their fundraising efforts and find new ways to support important causes.