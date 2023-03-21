Pembroke Leisure Centre staff Courtney Picton, Emily Baker, Chris Hughes and Katherine Mackie, alongside Melissa Wright and Darren Bowen from Haverfordwest Leisure Centre, were invited to a reception at County Hall to acknowledge their life-saving efforts.

The team were thanked by Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Chief Executive Will Bramble and Leisure Services Manager, Gary Nicholas.

Courtney, Emily and Chris were on-duty on Friday February 3 at Pembroke Leisure Centre when a man suffered a cardiac arrest while swimming.

Katherine was also at the centre while off-duty.

The staff members leapt into action, assisted by an off duty firefighter and a retired paramedic who were also enjoying an early morning swim.

Between them they administered CPR and retrieved and used a defibrillator.

Cllr Sinnett said: “Your quick, controlled and efficient actions were truly outstanding.

“Your combined efforts in identifying the issue and putting into practice all your trained skills played a significant part in saving this man’s life.

“The way that you all played your parts, with Katherine assisting whilst being at the centre as a member of the public, was a demonstration of how great team work ensured that the gentleman was given the best possible opportunity to survive.

“You should all be very proud of your actions and please accept my heartfelt gratitude for the actions that you all took.”

Cllr Sinnett added: “I understand that the individual has since returned to the leisure centre and has commenced on the phase 3 cardiac rehabilitation programme – a fantastic result.”

Melissa and Darryl were thanked for their part in going to the aid of a member of the public who suffered a heart attack while attending a Cardiac Rehabilitation class.

Cllr Sinnett said: “Being under your supervision was a very lucky situation.

“I’ve been informed that you managed the situation professionally and that the individual was kept calm and comfortable throughout the incident. Thank you very much for your actions.”

Gary Nicholas, Council Leisure Services Manager, said: “I would like to add my thanks to the colleagues who put their training into action and helped save the lives of the two gentlemen involved.

“While we all hope that our staff will never have reason to use first aid, perform CPR or use a defibrillator, we train for situations such as this so that they have the skills to give people the best chance of life.

“I’m very proud of how each and every one of them responded.”