Back in 2019, retrospective plans for a floating houseboat holiday unit at New Pencoed, part of Little Pencoed Farm, near Lawrenny, was given a conditional go-ahead after an earlier application was turned down.

Applicant Bruce Carlisle stated works for the holiday houseboat had started in 2016 and finished in 2017.

A report for planners back in 2019 stated: “Little Pencoed is a 300-acre organic dairy farm. The land comprises a mixture of woodland (100 acres) and grassland.

“The farm has 100 milking cows and income is supplemented by a tourism business comprising a campsite and shepherd’s hut. The floating houseboat provides for an additional unit of unique self-catering accommodation on the farm.”

Referring to a site visit to view the houseboat, it added: “The submitted plans detail that it can float within the pond. The structure has no engine or means of steering.

“At the time of the site visit the structure was chained/anchored to a wooden pontoon to stop it floating out into the pond. It is considered that the structure is operational development.”

Dragonfly Camping’s Kingfisher houseboat (Image: Dragonfly Camping.)

The later 2019 approval was subject to conditions including completion of a Section 106 agreement, where delegated powers were given to the Head of Planning to approve the application subject to an agreement preventing the separation of the boathouse from the agricultural unit.

It also included conditions of development in accordance with the approved plans, and being for holiday occupancy only.

However, in March 2023, the application was refused by officers, stating: “In the event of the Section 106 Legal Agreement not being completed within three months that delegated power be granted to the Head of Planning to refuse the application due to failure to comply with policies…”

After the decision was made, a spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “The committee resolution was subject to the applicant entering into a legal agreement, however there were issues in respect of identifying parties with an interest in the land.

“In addition, resource issues meant that a backlog of applications formed. The council is now going through the backlog to clear outstanding cases.”

The applicant’s website, Dragonfly Camping, says the Kingfisher houseboat “was built by master craftsmen to our own specification with stunning lakeside views,” adding it offers an "ideal romantic retreat for couples”.

Dragonfly Camping. (Image: Dragonfly Camping.)

The applicants said they are working with the council in the hope of a positive future outcome.