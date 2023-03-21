Rowan Dameon, 47, first preyed upon a health care worker who was visiting him at his home, in an isolated rural location, for a leg injury.

During the course of her visit Dameon, of Figyn - Marchoglwyn, Llanfynydd, was sat on his bed while the woman knelt in front of him to check his leg.

He twice attempted to touch her breast, he then made sexual comments and moved the leg of his shorts asking her to move her hand a bit higher.

The woman wanted to leave immediately and stood up but as she did, so did Dameon, trying to grab her hand and blocking her from leaving the room.

He then grabbed her around both legs and tried to lift her in a fireman’s lift, she feared towards the bed. He failed to do this.

Dameon then ‘fell’ to the floor. When his victim came over to see if he was okay he again grabbed her around both legs and tried to lift her.

When she left he followed her outside and made remarks about seeing her in her swimming costume if he had hydrotherapy.

Just two days later, on July 15 last year, Dameon assaulted a second victim.

This time he followed an 18-year-old tanning salon employee into her place of work and asked for a massage.

When she said that the salon didn’t offer that service he then offered her £100 and £150 for one and moved towards her stroking her arm and back.

He said that he ‘would show her a good time’ and asked if she had any friends ‘who were up for it’.

CCTV shown to the court showed Daemon, who towered over the teenager, repeatedly touching her arm and back as she shook her head and tried to move away from him.

Both victims said that they had suffered from insomnia and that the assaults had effected their work and personal relationships.

The teenager read out her victim personal statement to the court. She said her life had changed since the assault and that she was no longer the independent, outgoing young woman she used to be.

She said that her sleep had suffered and that she was on anti-depressants.

“I don’t feel safe, especially around male customers,” she said. “I now always keep a mobile phone and an alarm in my pocket at all times.

“I am particularly anxious opening and closing the salon, especially when it’s dark. I can’t relax and feel low and sad at times.”

She added that the assault had affected her relationship with her partner and had had a huge impact on her mental health. Making it difficult to deal with day-to-day situations and home life.”

Judge His Honour PH Thomas KC told the girl that her statement was very moving.

The court head that Dameon had five previous convictions for eight offences, but none were similar to the sexual assaults.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said that the offences were born of psychological issues. He added that Dameon had been honest about the offences with friends and family and handed in several references on behalf of his client.

He argued that there was a chance of rehabilitation and that Dameon exhibited ‘extreme remorse and regret’.

Judge Thomas said to Dameon: “Young women who work in health care involving close contact with patients are entitled to do so without being sexually assaulted or molested by perverts like you. From the evidence in this case that is what you were on two occasions last year.

“These two women were alone in a room with you and felt very vulnerable. What you did was beyond creepy. Both have been left with significant psychological issues.”

He said that as there was a prospect of rehabilitation, he would not impose an immediate prison sentence.

Instead, he handed down a 12 month prison sentence for each assault, to run concurrently, suspended for two years.

He also ordered Dameon to complete the Horizon Programme for sex offenders, a 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 300 hours of unpaid work.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed to protect both of the victims.

Dameon will also be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and must abide by the conditions associated with this.

“If you commit any offences whatsoever in the next two years or if you do not carry out the programme, rehabilitation days or unpaid work you will be brought back before me and I will send you to prison,” Judge Thomas concluded.