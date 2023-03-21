Lola James died in hospital on July 21, 2020, having suffered 101 external injuries and extensive damage to both her eyes, as well as “catastrophic” head trauma compared with those suffered by car crash victims.

Kyle Bevan, 31, of Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering the two-year-old after moving in with Lola's mother, Sinead James – who herself faces charges of causing or allowing her daughter's death at the family home in Haverfordwest.

Both have denied the allegations with Bevan maintaining that Lola fell twice, once due to a collision with the family dog, sustaining injuries. James, 30, maintains she did not believe that Bevan posed a risk to her child.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Lola was not prone to falls or accidents, and the family’s health visitor - Lesley Steadman - had never seen her with any cuts or bruises before.

Ms Steadman said the last time she had contact with the family was on July 14, 2020.

“Did she mention having a male partner staying or living in the house with her?” asked Caroline Rees, prosecuting.

“No, not once,” said Ms Steadman.

“Did she ever mention the name of Kyle Bevan?” Ms Rees asked.

“No,” was the reply. “It was my understanding that she had split up with Steven Harris and was now single parenting.”

Ms Steadman was asked whether any concerns were ever raised over Lola being prone to falls or accidents, or whether she ever observed any cuts or bruising on Lola. She answered no to both questions.

The witness first had contact with the family in November 2019 when she conducted a routine visit for Lola’s baby sister.

At that time, James raised concerns over Lola having “tantrums” and that she thought she had ADHD.

Ms Steadman was asked if she had any concerns about Lola’s behaviour from her mother’s description, and she said she didn’t, but agreed to arrange another visit for Lola.

Ms Steadman described the front room of the house as “tidy but cluttered”, while Lola was “dressed appropriately” although “her feet were dirty”.

She discussed normal two-year-old behaviours with Ms James, and offered the support from a nursery nurse – which was declined.

Lola James died on July 21 2020 of “catastrophic” head trauma (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

In February, James did agree to that offer of support, but Ms Steadman was then unable to contact her – despite multiple phone calls and a letter – for several months.

David Elias, representing James, said the defendant was “sounded positive” when she spoke with Ms Steadman on the phone on July 14, and that she was “proactive” with wanting to arrange contact with the nursery nurse.

Ms Steadman agreed, in response to Mr Elias, that on her last face-to-face visit to the family home – on February 10 – it was “clean and tidy”, and James was “caring and responsive to the children”.

The court also heard from Dr Annaleene Holliday, from Winch Lane Surgery in Haverfordwest.

Dr Holliday confirmed that James was on anti-depressants, and that she reported “feeling low” and “argumentative” at a consultation on July 9, 2020. She was prescribed a sedative to help her sleep when the children were staying with her mum.

James told Dr Holliday that Lola behaved difficultly, for example she would “often throw food back at her”.

The court heard from Wendy Rodriguez, a team manager at Pembrokeshire council’s childcare assessment team.

She said that James had previously had to complete “various interventions” as part of a protection plan, including the Freedom Programme – which offered support and guidance for victims of domestic abuse and help them recognise domestic abusers in future.

Ms Rodriguez said a “multi agency referral form” was received in January 2020, which noted that James “found Lola very demanding” and “wanted the doctor to sort it out”.

Ms Rodriguez said that on a home visit, the house was observed to be “very dirty, cluttered, and smelling damp”, while Lola appeared “unwashed and with dirty feet”.

Concerns were raised over James’ ability to maintain conditions at home, and support was offered and accepted.

Mr Elias asked if concerns were raised over the children’s health or education. Ms Rodriguez said the only concerns raised were over the home environment, and support had been offered for that.

The trial continues.