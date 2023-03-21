William Jones, 60, of The Grist, Laugharne, had admitted two charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 9.

He admitted a charge of being an adult and attempting to meet a boy under the age of 16 after grooming. The charge relates to March 7 when he met or communicated with a 14-year-old boy in Cross Hands on more than one occasion.

He also admitted a charge of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a boy under the age of 16. This relates to the above details and communication he sent to the boy which was sexual in nature.

He has been granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on March 30.