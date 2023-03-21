A LAUGHARNE man will face crown court judges later this month on charges of attempting to meet and engage in sexual activity with a child.
William Jones, 60, of The Grist, Laugharne, had admitted two charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 9.
He admitted a charge of being an adult and attempting to meet a boy under the age of 16 after grooming. The charge relates to March 7 when he met or communicated with a 14-year-old boy in Cross Hands on more than one occasion.
He also admitted a charge of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a boy under the age of 16. This relates to the above details and communication he sent to the boy which was sexual in nature.
He has been granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on March 30.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article