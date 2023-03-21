Lola James died in hospital on July 21, 2020.

Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, denies her murder, while Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, denies causing or allowing her daughter's death at the family home in Haverfordwest.

On Tuesday afternoon, prosecutor Caroline Rees read out messages from Bevan detailing two incidents of Lola getting injured.

“She’s smashed her face again,” he said to James on April 19, 2020. “I’ve said about them stairs and leaving toys at the bottom of them loads of times.

“If that jar would’ve smashed she’d never look the same again.

“Hopefully she’ll learn not to play on stairs now. But I doubt that lol.”

And describing an incident in May, Bevan said: “She woke up crying. I was having a p***.

“I went to see what was wrong and she was standing in her cot and she dropped to the floor really quickly. As she did, she bit her lip.”

The court also heard about Bevan’s drug use, and James messaged a friend after he had “blacked out”.

“Help me Casey. I need my girls to come to yours,” she asked Casey Morgan on May 14.

“You know I love you and the girls. Kyle should get off the drugs. I love you and the girls too much to let you be hurt again,” Ms Morgan replied.

“He said he’s not taking them anymore as he blacked out,” James said.

“[Lola’s older sister] was terrified.”

That day, Bevan messaged James: “I’m genuinely sorry if I scared you or your kids. I wasn’t in control of my body.

“I’m cleaning up now. I feel like a monster.”

James messaged Bevan’s mum, Alison Bevan, after the defendant “grabbed” her following an argument.

“Did he hurt you?,” Ms Bevan replied.

“Only my arm. It’s nothing. All I know is I’m not putting up with it. I have the kids to think about,” said James.

“He seriously needs to sort himself out. Drink is not good for him,” Ms Bevan said.

In another set of messages, Ms Bevan thanked James for supporting her son.

“At one time I thought I was going to lose him with what he was taking,” she said. “Kyle would just get high from morning to night.

“He’s a lovely boy with a heart of gold.”

Swansea Crown Court heard James describing her daughter as a “pain in the a***”, “a terror”, and “a little b****” in messages to Bevan.

“I’ve told everyone there’s something not right with her,” she said in another message.

“Lola’s a challenge. But not a bad kid,” Bevan replied.

“Lola will learn, babe. But she won’t learn without routine. It worked with me.”

He later went on to say: “You always give Lola away. She’s sound. She needs routine.”

James also described both Lola and her older sister as “d***s”.

The trial continues.