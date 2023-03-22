CADW has applied to Pembrokeshire County Council for a variation to a premises licence for Bishop’s Palace, St David’s.

A spokesperson for Cadw said that the variation of the licence would allow them to sell alcohol in the gift shop, which they plan to sell locally brewed ale if approved.

The application was submitted on March 6.

An application was also submitted by Marks and Spencer PLC to vary a premises licence for the Marks and Spencer at Unit 1, Withybush Retail Park, Fishguard, Road, Haverfordwest.

The variation would allow sales in the customer café.

Anyone wishing to make a sensible representation on the application must do so in writing. Representations can be made by writing to Lead Licensing Officer, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

Representations must be made by April 3 in relation to the Bishop’s Palace application and by April 14 for the Marks and Spencer application.