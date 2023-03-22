A Pembrokeshire community centre will be hogging all the action of the event, where the four-legged contestants will be hot to trot around the room.

For this novelty fundraising night is a Pig Race, featuring real-life porcine participants.

It’s being held in Canolfan Hermon in the north of the county, where the wooden floor will be protected with plastic sheets and plenty of straw as the porkers embark on their challenge, said the centre’s Cris Tomos.

He added: “Please be reassured that all the young pigs have been bred for racing and have individual vets who ensure that their pedigree is totally suitable for racing. Many of the thoroughbred pigs were taking part in the recent national pig races at CheltenHAM.“

The pig racing night at Canolfan Hermon is at 7.30pm this Saturday, March 25, and is in aid of Whitland Ladies Rugby and Hermon Ladies Tug of War.

And everyone can be a winner – even if the piggy of your choice isn’t first past the finishing line.

"Anyone wanting to take home some manure for the garden please bring a shovel and plastic bags,” said Cris.