The event, in the Old School Hall at Eglwyswrw on December 3, also included a small auction, and the grand total of £1,150 was raised for the charity, which provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care and equipment loan.

Mandy Phillips, chair of the Eglwyswrw Village Association said: “The money was raised to thank Paul Sartori charity for the wonderful care given to families in our community at a very difficult time in their lives - we truly are grateful and long may this amazing charity continue its good work.”

Toni Dorkings, Paul Sartori Foundation community fundraiser said: “We are very grateful for the amazing donation received from the Eglwyswrw Village Association coffee morning.

"The donation will enable us to continue supporting palliative patients in Pembrokeshire through Paul Sartori’s clinical services. Thank you to everyone involved for supporting Paul Sartori Foundation.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of free services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

For more information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.