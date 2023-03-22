The popular curtain-raiser to the iconic Ironman Wales event was cancelled last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It had previously not taken place since 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, so its return will make it even more of an attraction for sporty youngsters.

Registration opened yesterday, Tuesday March 21, for the event on Satuirday September 2, which will see hundreds of children go through their paces through the town for a chance to finish under the iconic Ironman Wales arch.

Entries are traditionally sold out within the first month of registration opening, which is one of the indications of the event’s popularity.

Follow this link to register: www.ironman.com/im-wales-register

Ironkids sees children between the ages of four to 15 take part in in a run of various distances.

Ironkids - and mums - pose proudly at the finishing line. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The four to five-year-old age group category does a 500m run, six to 10-year olds take on a 1km run, and 11 to15-year olds run 1.5km. All participants who complete their distances receive a finisher’s medal and finisher’s T-shirt.

Rebecca Sutherland, Ironkids Wales race director, said: “After an enforced absence since the last Ironkids event held in 2019, it will be great to see Tenby full of young runners once again.

“The event has a brilliant atmosphere and by partaking in this amazing event I am hopeful that it will help encourage all participants to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle as they move through life.”

Ironkids Wales is once again sponsored by The University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD).

The university's programmes manager for international events, tourism and leisure resort management Jacqui Jones, said: “We have been collaborating with Ironman Wales since its inception in 2011 to provide a wealth of experiences for our tourism and event students.

"As well as guest lectures, this has already led to excellent internship and volunteer opportunities helping our students develop exciting careers in tourism and events.

"It’s wonderful to now develop the partnership to include Ironkids providing additional opportunities across the UWTSD Group for students and staff to further academic engagement with such an inspirational event.”

Ironman Wales takes place on Sunday, September 3.

For more information, visit www.ironman.com/im-wales.