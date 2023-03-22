Daniel Booth of Cherry Tree Close, Milford Haven appeared before the court on Monday, March 20, for sentence on charges of driving while disqualified and using a vehivle without insurance.

He had previously pleaded guilty to both offences, which were committed in a Ford Galaxy at Pill Road, Milford Haven on February 22.

The magistrates handed down the jail sentence because of Booth's previous convictions of a similar nature and his subsequent 'flagrant dsregard' for the ruling of the court.

Booth was also disqualified from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.