A 24-year-old man has been sent to prison by magistrates in Haverfordwest because of his 'flagrant disregard for court orders'.
Daniel Booth of Cherry Tree Close, Milford Haven appeared before the court on Monday, March 20, for sentence on charges of driving while disqualified and using a vehivle without insurance.
He had previously pleaded guilty to both offences, which were committed in a Ford Galaxy at Pill Road, Milford Haven on February 22.
The magistrates handed down the jail sentence because of Booth's previous convictions of a similar nature and his subsequent 'flagrant dsregard' for the ruling of the court.
Booth was also disqualified from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
