The royal blue puffer jacket, which has a number of car keys inside, was lost on Sunday, March 19.

Rachel Coulson, who was a passenger on the boat, told the Western Telegraph how the coat came to be lost.

Her business partner Andrew Flowers, Ms Coulson and her friend Sian were out on the boat at around 1pm, leaving from Neyland Marina and going towards Angle.

Mr Flowers had taken the coat off after washing the boat prior to leaving, hanging it on the back of the swim platform ladder.

On returning to the marina a few hours later, he realised his coat wasn’t there anymore.

Mr Flowers believes it must have come off somewhere between Angle and Milford Haven.

The coat contained a number of keys for a few different vehicles - including a Porsche and a SEAT - as well as trailers.

There is a cash reward if anybody recovers and hands in the coat and keys. Rachel Coulson can be reached on Facebook HERE.