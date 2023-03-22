AN appeal has been launched after a coat containing keys for a Porsche car blew of the back of a boat in Pembrokeshire on the weekend.
The royal blue puffer jacket, which has a number of car keys inside, was lost on Sunday, March 19.
Rachel Coulson, who was a passenger on the boat, told the Western Telegraph how the coat came to be lost.
Her business partner Andrew Flowers, Ms Coulson and her friend Sian were out on the boat at around 1pm, leaving from Neyland Marina and going towards Angle.
Mr Flowers had taken the coat off after washing the boat prior to leaving, hanging it on the back of the swim platform ladder.
On returning to the marina a few hours later, he realised his coat wasn’t there anymore.
Mr Flowers believes it must have come off somewhere between Angle and Milford Haven.
The coat contained a number of keys for a few different vehicles - including a Porsche and a SEAT - as well as trailers.
There is a cash reward if anybody recovers and hands in the coat and keys. Rachel Coulson can be reached on Facebook HERE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here