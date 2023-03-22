A 29-year-old Haverfordwest woman who drove with five times the legal limit of a drug in her system has lost her licence for a year.
Lilian Evans of Keeston Hall Bungalows appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday March 21.
She admtted a charge of driving when over the legal limit of Delta-9 tetracannabinol.
The court heard that police stopped her when driving a Vauxhall Astra on Narberth Road, Scotchwell, Haverfordwest on December 20.
A subsequent test showed 10 microgrammes of the active cannabis chemical in a litre of blood, the legal limit being two microgrammes.
In addition to the driving ban, the court fined Evans £184, with a surcharge of £74 and costs of £85.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here