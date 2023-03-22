Lilian Evans of Keeston Hall Bungalows appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday March 21.

She admtted a charge of driving when over the legal limit of Delta-9 tetracannabinol.

The court heard that police stopped her when driving a Vauxhall Astra on Narberth Road, Scotchwell, Haverfordwest on December 20.

A subsequent test showed 10 microgrammes of the active cannabis chemical in a litre of blood, the legal limit being two microgrammes.

In addition to the driving ban, the court fined Evans £184, with a surcharge of £74 and costs of £85.