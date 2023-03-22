Pembrokeshire County Council is imposing the ban for a street in Newport to come into force at the start of next month.

The restriction is to prevent obstruction on Market Street, Newport on Mondays while the street market is operating.

From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, traffic will not be able to proceed down Market Street in Newport between 8am and 2pm on a Monday.

This includes bicycles and affects the street from the junction with the A487 Fishguard to Cardigan Road and runs south to the junction with Church Street.

Alternative travel routes on the affected days will be via East Street, Upper St Mary’s Street and Church Street.

This does not affect emergency services vehicles.