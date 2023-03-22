Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service will be running an experience day at Haverfordwest Fire Station on Saturday morning.

The three-hour event will provide information about the roles and entry requirements in the fire service and the role the fire service plays in the community.

Topics covered will include the role of a modern-day firefighter, a chance to try on firefighting kit and equipment, to find out more about the aspects of the recruitment process and the importance of fitness and maintaining fitness, the various types of equipment and PPE and career pathways and role maps.

Anyone interested in attending the event on Saturday, March 25 between 9am and 12pm must book in advance and can do so here.