Cadw is hosting Easter egg hunts across 10 of its monuments with special prizes on offer.

Laugharne Castle is one of the monuments that will be taking part and families can attend from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10 for an Easter egg hunt.

The first 50 children to take part will receive special prizes.

Dawn Bowden, Welsh Government’s deputy minister for arts and sport, said: “Our spectacular monuments will be open to all across the Easter weekend providing exciting opportunities for people to use the bank holiday weekend to discover the best of Wales during the Year of Trails.

“With many of the sites offering a variety of lively events, including on Easter Sunday itself, families will be able to engage with their heritage in a fun and interactive way. We can be sure our historic monuments will live up to the expectations of history seekers heading to Wales this year.”

Also taking part in the Easter egg hunt are Beaumaris Castle, Caerphilly Castle, Castell Coch, Raglan Castle, Blaenavon Ironworks, Denbigh Castle, Tretower Court and Castle, Harlech Castle, Rhuddlan Castle and Plas Mawr.

Normal admission will apply for Laugharne Castle’s Easter egg hunt on April 9 and 10 between 11am and 4pm.