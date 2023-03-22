Amsterdam’s The Rijksmuseum is holding the largest Johannes Vermeer exhibition in history, showcasing 28 of his known 35 works of art. Paintings on show include Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Geographer, The Milkmaid and the newly restored Girl Reading a Letter at the Open Window.

Vermeer lived and worked in Delft and is best known for tranquil, introverted indoor scenes, bright, colourful light and illusionism.

Tickets for the actual exhibition are completely sold out but fans are able to see the exhibition from the comfort of a cinema in Milford Haven and can be bought here.

A documentary film called Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition will take fans behind the scenes of the exhibition, giving them a chance to see all 28 masterpieces with input from the show’s curators and Taco Dibbits, the director of The Rijksmuseum.

Taco said: “We would not have thought it possible that so many museums are willing to lend their masterpieces. With this exhibition we can introduce a new generation to Vermeer’s paintings...”

The documentary is directed by David Bickerstaff who also directed Pissarro: Father of Impressionism and Sunflowers.

There will also be insights from the team behind the exhibition, curators and Vermeer experts, shedding new light on his work and mysterious life.

Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition is being hosted by Exhibition on Screen and will be able to be seen at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven on Tuesday, April 18 at 5.45pm. Tickets cost £13 and are available from the above link or by calling the box office on 01646 695267.