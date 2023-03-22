This popular event has been running since 2001 and aims to showcase different organisations working within the STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths - sector in Pembrokeshire and highlight potential careers in the STEM industry.

For the first time in its history the event was delivered entirely by women in STEM.

Pupils from Fenton Community Primary School, Cleddau Reach VC Primary School, Monkton Priory Community Primary School and St Mark’s CIW VA School attended the event, bringing with them a science investigation to present to the Darwin team to develop their science communication skills.

Fenton pupils with the Darwin Experience's Samantha Williams. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The pupils took part in a round robin of STEM workshops, delivered by Nadia and Nicole from the Sea Trust, Lottie and Nat from Câr-y-Môr and Ginny from the Pembrokeshire Hogspital with Tilly and Georgia, animal management students from Pembrokeshire College.

The day concluded with a careers talk from Emma Williams, Celtic Deep, who gave the pupils an overview of 'The Life of a Marine Biologist’ and an insight into shark research and conservation.

Monkton Priory pupils with their science projects. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Samantha Williams, manager of the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience said: "Over 100 pupils took part in Science Aglow and we were blown away by the quality of their science investigations and their presenting skills.

"Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the day and we are so grateful to all of these fantastic organisations for inspiring the next generation of scientists."