Hywel Dda University Health Board is supporting an appeal for people to join the NHS Organ Donor Register and to let their families know of their decision for when the time comes.

Currently, around 93,864 people in Carmarthenshire, 65,611 in Pembrokeshire and 41,228 in Ceredigion have already signed up to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

But all who choose to do so are being encouraged to tell their family members so that they are aware and can support the decision if approached by a specialist nurse in hospital.

Some 59 people in Wales became organ donors after their death in 2021/22, which allowed 129 patients to receive transplants to change their lives.

There are 228 people in Wales currently on the transplant waiting list, with a total of 7,000 people in the UK still waiting on the list at the end of 2022.

One organ donor can save up to nine lives following their death.

Every adult has the choice of whether they want to donate but the decision must be registered on the NHS Organ Donor Register (whether the decision is to become a donor or not) as if a decision is not registered, it will be considered that the person has no objections. The donor register can be found here.

Judith Hardisty, vice chairwoman at Hywel Dda University Health Board, and chairwoman of its Organ Donation Committee, said: “Knowing what your relative wanted helps to support families’ decisions around organ donation at what is often a difficult time.

“We encourage more people to register their decision and talk with their loved ones about organ donation to give them the certainty they need to support their organ donation decision.”

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “You could be a lifesaver, which is an amazing legacy to leave – organ donation saves lives.

“Families will always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead and are more likely to support your decision if they know it is what you wanted.

“Please add your name and decision to the NHS Organ Donor Register to help save more lives. It takes just two minutes to sign up to be a lifesaver online.”