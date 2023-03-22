A PEMBROKESHIRE man was caught doing almost 100mph on the A48.
Shaun Owen Dalling, 56, of Tiers Cross, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 13.
He was caught on September 23 doing 97mph in a Land Rover Range Rover Sport on the A48 Pensarn, Carmarthen. The limit for the road is 70mph.
He was fined £440, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.
