There’s a chance to meet the choir informally at their first coffee morning of 2023 on Friday March 24, which takes place between 10am and noon from at the Harbwr Bar in Saundersfoot.

As well as fresh coffee and cakes, there willl be raffles and other games with prizes of chocolate and Easter eggs.

It’s hard to stop the choir breaking into song, so there will be singing and a chance to find out more about the choir’s work, which raises thousands annually for local, national and international charities and good causes.

Tenby Male Choir are delighted to be welcoming their friends, the Gloucestershire Police Male Voice Choir to Tenby as part of their 2023 Spring tour, which also includes them performing concerts at Llandaff and Clifton Cathedrals. Gloucester Police Male Voice Choir (Image: GPMVC)

Founded in 1970, just a few years before Tenby’s Male Choir, Gloucestershire Police MVC sing a similar range of music, including traditional hymns and classical choral pieces, songs from the shows and pop classics.

A joint concert by GPMVC and TMC will be held on Saturday, April 1 in St Johns Church.

As well as including much -loved music from each choir, the packed programme will also feature songs from GPMVC’s own soprano soloist, Jayne Swann.

The choirs will sing two songs together, opening the evening with Anthem from the musical Chess, and closing with American Trilogy, immortalised by Elvis Presley.

The evening promises to be extremely entertaining and is held in support of St Johns Church and the James Hopkins Trust, which provides nursing respite care for severely disabled young children.

The concert starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 1 at St Johns Church, Warren Street, Tenby. Admission £10, pay on the door.