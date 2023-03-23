Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel began on March 20 and runs until March 31, inspiring pupils to make active journeys to school by walking, cycling, scooting or wheeling rather than driving in their parents cars to help improve air quality in their neighbourhoods and see how the changes benefit their world.

Cilgerran VCP School, St Marks VAP School, Stepaside CP School, Tenby CIW VC School, Ysgol Glannau Gwaun and Ysgol yr Eglwys yng Nghymru Penrhyn Dewi have all signed up to the event.

Ysgol Glannau Gwaun has also been hosting scooter skills sessions and a group scoot home between March 21-23.

The competition has been running since 2010 and sees schools compete for who does the most journeys by walking, wheeling, scooting or cycling.

Hayley Keohane, Sustrans Cymru curriculum and communications co-ordinator, said: “Hundreds of thousands of pupils have risen to the challenge and embraced active travel each year, and this is such a fun event for schools to take part in.

“There’s a serious element too and not only does the event help reduce pollution around the school gates but in 2019 it helped parents to save an estimated £1.6million in petrol costs during the fortnight.”

The competition is open to all primary and secondary schools in the UK, with prizes to be won each day. It is sponsored by Schwalbe Tyres UK Limited. Schools can still sign up here.

Last year, 1,519 schools across the UK took part, with more than two million active journeys taking place.

Xavier Brice, Sustrans CEO, said: “The Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel is a fantastic opportunity for parents and pupils across the UK to enjoy the fun of a healthier and cheaper school run by walking, wheeling or cycling.

“We want to help people get out of their cars, so even if you choose to travel actively for only part of the school journey you will still be making a difference and putting our environment front and centre.

“Every short car journey swapped for an active alternative helps cut pollution, for a cleaner environment and healthier, happier communities.”