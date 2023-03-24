Since last March, tens of thousands of residents in Wales have collected their tree to plant as part of the Welsh Government’s My Tree Our Forest campaign.

Each tree contributes towards a National Forest for Wales and Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, is urging those who have yet to get involved to do so before the scheme ends.

A range of hubs have been set up across Wales to keep up with the demand for the trees, but the scheme will end on March 31. More about the hubs and tree giveaway can be found at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/wales-giveaway

In total, 10 different species of trees are available to choose from, including Hazel, Rowan, Hawthorn, Silver Birch, Crab Apple, Sessile Oak, Dogwood, Dog Rose, Field Maple and Elder.

The trees help to clean the air and improve mental health and wellbeing but they also provide a haven for wildlife, and planting the tree in your garden can help improve the biodiversity of the space, providing food and shelter for a range of species.

Natalie Buttriss, Director of Coed Cadw said: “Tree planting season comes to an end this month, so this is the final window to collect a tree from your local hub and plant it at home to help fight the effects of climate change.

“Trees have always offered simple and cost-effective solutions to the challenges we all face and through the My Tree Our Forest initiative, we hope to inspire people from all backgrounds, regions and walks of life to play their part, and make the most of the multiple benefits trees can bring. Visit a local hub and plant a tree in ’23!”

People are encouraged to collect a free tree from a local collection hub near them and will receive advice from trained volunteers on the best tree for their space, as well as how to plant and care for their new tree.

Those unable to attend a hub, can take part in the Plant a Tree for Me element of the campaign where a tree can be planted on their behalf.