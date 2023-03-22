Lola James was rushed to hospital, but died from her injuries a few days later on July 21, 2020.

Kyle Bevan, 31, from Aberystwyth, denies murdering Lola, while Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, denies causing or allowing her daughter's death at the family home in Haverfordwest.

Bevan claims that the family dog knocked Lola down the stairs while he was in the kitchen.

Kyle Bevan denies the murder of Lola James. (Image: Facebook)

Officers told Bevan that a screenshot of a Google search was made on his phone at 6.37am, while photos he had taken of Lola and her injuries were timestamped at 6.38am and 6.39am.

He was asked why the first message to his mum – on Facebook messenger – was ten minutes later, at 6.48am. He said there was an issue with his SIM card.

They asked why he didn’t call 999.

“If your network’s unavailable, you can’t do it,” he said.

He was asked why he didn’t wake Lola’s mum.

“I didn’t want her to wake up with a dead child, but the inevitable happened anyway,” he said. “I thought she was going to come round.”

“Why didn’t you call a neighbour for help?” they asked.

“It was five in the morning, Tracey (the neighbour) would’ve punched my head in mate.”

“Five in the morning? Did you need to get help at five in the morning?”

Bevan replied that he was “just making a point” that it was early.

Lola James died in hospital on July 21, 2020. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The officers said Bevan’s mum replied at 6.56am, telling him to wake up James and get to A&E. She repeated this multiple times.

At 7.28am, Bevan messaged his mum asking her to call an ambulance.

James was woken up, and rang for an ambulance at 7.31am.

“It’s just blind panic,” he said when asked why it took almost an hour for an ambulance to be called.

In an earlier interview, officers put a number of scenarios to Bevan.

“Have you caused any harm to Lola?” they asked. “Have you ever hit her? Have you ever kicked her? Have you ever headbutted her? Have you dropped her?”

Bevan denied each of these.

On July 20, Dyfed Powys Police interviewed Bevan again. They told him that Lola had sustained extensive severe head trauma, a bleed on the brain, and multiple and severe bruising.

“I didn’t beat her up to that extent. I haven’t done nothing to her. I haven’t touched that child,” he said.

He said he panicked when asked why there was around an hour between the incident and calling an ambulance.

“You panicked because you caused these injuries,” the police put to him.

“No, I haven’t, no,” he said.

“She’s f****** gone down the stairs mate. I’ve seen it in episodes of Eastenders and stuff.”

Paramedics reported that Lola’s hair was wet when they attended.

When asked about that, Bevan said: “Apparently so. I did not notice it.”

The officers asked Bevan about a neighbour reporting that he’d said he’d thrown water in Lola’s face, which he denied.

The officers put it to Bevan that Lola was wet when paramedics arrived because earlier he had washed her down after she had vomited, and tried to cover up that she’d vomited by giving her Calpol. Bevan denied this.

Bevan suggested either her bedding or the sofa was wet, or she had fallen in a wet patch on the floor.

In the interview on July 20, Bevan denied having drunk alcohol or taking any drugs before the incident.

However, five months later – after his arrest on suspicion of murder – he admitted to having “a bomb of amphetamine” at around midday. He added that – having put the children to bed around midnight, he had “a can or two [of Carlsberg] or a coffee” at around 4am.

The trial continues.