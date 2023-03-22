The lucky player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, claimed his sizeable prize on the ‘Triple Cashword Yellow’ Instant Win Game.

The game is available to play on the National Lottery app. It costs £3 to play and offers a 1 in 2.7 overall chance of winning a prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. R for winning this fantastic prize. He has become £300,000 richer after just a few taps!”.

The Pembrokeshire local has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or - like this winner - release some details through partial publicity.

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30m is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nations' athletes win medals at last summer’s Commonwealth Games.

To date, over £47billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.