Sean Golder, 54, of The Pound, Pembroke Dock, was charged with five offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 13.

He was charged with one count of being an adult and attempting to meet a boy under the age of 16 following grooming which is alleged to have happened on March 10 in Carmarthen.

He is also charged with one count of arranging/facilitating the commission of an offence of sexual activity with a child which relates to the above date.

The third charge is of being an adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a boy under 16, relating to the above dates.

He also faces two counts of possession of a bladed article in public. Both offences were for March 10 in Morrisons car park in Carmarthen.

The one count is for possession of a folding pocket knife which had a locking blade that exceeded 7.62 centimetres in length. The second count was for possession of a hunting knife which had a blade that exceeded 7.62 centimetres in length.

No plea was entered for any of the charges. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 14.