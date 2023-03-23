Daniel Wynne Jones, 33, of Market Square, Fishguard, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 13.

He was caught on August 17 driving a Ford Focus on the A40 Scleddau when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after also being found guilty of driving the vehicle when there was no valid test certificate.

Lea Forward, 30, of Severn View, Gardiffaith, Pontypool, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 13.

He was caught on July 29 driving a Ford Fiesta on Upper Frog Street, Tenby, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was also caught driving otherwise than in accordance with the licence as he did not hold a licence.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs. He received no separate penalty for the second offence.