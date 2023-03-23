The warnings by Natural Resources Wales are based on the tidal forecast and could remain in place for Friday, 24 March.

There are also flood alerts for much of the Pembrokeshire coast, between St Dogmaels and Amroth.

The public are being warned to be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land and close to the estuary.

Sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris, with the NRW saying it is monitoring the situation.

The flood warning in place for the River Ritec at Tenby includes the Kiln Park caravan site, the B4318 road at Clicketts Lane, Gumfreston Road and the minor road Trefloyne Lane.

"River levels in the River Ritec at Tenby are expected to rise with each high tide until at least the 07:00AM Tide on Friday 24 March," stated the NRW.

"Water levels may remain high for several days due to restriction of the tidal outfall. This is likely to result in water levels rising over the period of each high.

"The heaviest rainfall has now cleared the area. You can monitor the situation in your area by using our River Levels Online Service on our website."

A flood warning for the tidal area at Newgale was udated on Thursday morning.

It covers the A487 road and property in the vicinity of the Duke of Edinburgh public house and Newgale campsite.

"The wind is forecast to be force 5 from a South Westerly direction," stated the NRW.

"High tide at Newgale is expected to occur at approximately 06:30 AM today, Thursday morning 23 March.

"Be careful on beaches, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, close to the estuary. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris."

The tidal area at Dale is also subject to a flood warning.

It includes poroperty along the sea front, including the Griffin Inn, community hall, South Street and the B4327 road.

The NRW stated: "This Flood Warning is for tides between Wednesday 22nd and Friday 24th March.

"The winds are forecast to be force 7 from a West South Westerly direction. Offshore waves are expected to be large.

"High tide at Milford Haven is expected to occur at approximately 07:15 AM and 07:45 PM on Thursday 23 March. High tide at Milford Haven is expected to occur at approximately 08:00 AM on Friday 24 March.

"Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, close to the estuary. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris."

Meanwhile there area also flood alerts for the Pembrokeshire coast between St Dogmaels, Cardigan and Amroth.

The NRW state: "The combination of high tides, forecast winds and wave heights give a risk of flooding around the high tides between Tuesday 21 March 06:00 and Thursday 23rd March 19:45.

"The largest impacts are expected to occur between Wednesday 22nd 06:30 and Thursday 23rd 07:15. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

"Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, close to the estuary.

"Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris. We will continue to monitor the situation."

If you are worried or experiencing flooding, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.