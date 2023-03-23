Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that from April 17, there will be a number of road closures taking place across the county to allow for resurfacing works.

The works will be done on a rolling programme, meaning that not all will be closed at the same time, and not all will begin on April 17.

According to the public notice placed by the council in the March 22 edition of the Western Telegraph, the order relating to the road closures will be in effect for a ‘maximum duration of 12 months.’

Once the roads have been resurfaced and opened, there will be a temporary speed limit of 20mph on the roads.

The affected roads are:

St Nicholas

A487 St Nicholas Road to Panteg C3131.

Manorwen

A487 Panteg C3131 to A4219 Manorwen.

Letterston

C3008 Martell Puncheston C3009 to Little Newcastle.

C3008 Little Newcastle to 30mph Letterston.

Houghton

C3007 Burton Road.

Sardis

C3007 Sardis C3018 to junction with Ashdale Lane.

Pelcomb

A487 Pelcomb Bridge to Pelcomb Cross.

A487 Pelcomb Cross to Keeston Bridge.

Simpson Cross

A487 Keeston Bridge to 40mph Simpson Cross.

Roch

A487 End of 40mph Roch to 30mph Newgale.

Rhoshill

A478 Rhoshill C3021 to Rhos Fach.

Penybryn

A478 Rhos Fach to Penybryn.

A478 Penybryn C3004 to Glanpwllafon.

Tegryn

C3099 Rhosllyn C3104 to Pantyblaidd.

Crymych

U3174 Clun Farm, Crymych.

Hermon

U3252 Velindre Uchaf Road, Hermon.

Broadmoor

C3023 Broadmoor TRA477 to Wooden A478.

Saundersfoot

C3075 Manor Park B4318 to Crane Cross A478.

Jeffreyston

C3096 Jeffreyston C3091 to Freestone A4075.

Crescelly

C3091 Jeffreyston B4586/Crescelly A4075.

Haverfordwest

A487 End of 30mph Haverfordwest to Pelcomb Bridge.

C3061 Haverfordwest to Cross Lanes (new road).

Freshwater West

B4320 Harry Standup U6305 to Freshwater West B4319.

Stackpole

C3101 Wallaston 3X to Wallaston 5X.

Hundleton

U6304 junction with B4320 Guilderoy Road to the end of the 30mph zone.

U6304 Hundleton 30mph zone to Wallaston Cross.

Johnston

A477 Johnston 30mph to Johnston.

Kilgetty

C3081 Rose Park TRA477 to Ford Bridge B4586.

Templeton

A478 End of 40mph Begelly to 30mph Templeton.

Tavernspite

C3095 Tavernspite B4314 to Carvan Chapel.

C3095 Carvan Chapel to Penparc C3022.

Llanddewi Velfrey

U6385 Henllan Lodge to Llanddewi Velfrey (to TRA40 including School Road).

Letterston

U3101 Broadmoor TRA40 to Welsh Hook.

U3450 Hillcrest, Llanfawr, Letterston.

Llangwm

C3013 Llangwm 30mph to end of 30mph.

Croesgoch

A487 Crug-Glas U3007 to 40mph Croesgoch.

Llawhaden

C3011 Canaston Bridge to Llawhaden 30mph.

C3158 Whiteleys, Llawhaden to Pontshan B4313.

Narberth

B4313 Gelli C3069 to Llandre Bridge.

A478 end of 30mph Narberth to Penblewin.

Maenclochog

C3074 Pont Hywel Bridge to Llangolman C3110.

C3074 Llangolman C3110 to Felin, Maenclochog.

Llandissilio

C3220 Cross Farm C3211 to Llandissilio PO.

Jameston

A4139 end of 30mph Jameston to Clay Park U6339.

Neyland

W2572 Charles Street.

W2580 Gothic Road.

Pembroke

B4319 Pembroke to Kingsfold C3183.

Brawdy

A487 Brawdy to Mount Farm.

Solva

A487 end of 30mph Solva to Fachelich Road.

St Davids

A487 Fachelich Road to 30mph St Davids.

U3030 Treleidir Road, St Davids.

U3032 Treleddyd Fawr Road, St Davids.

Dale

B4327 Dale 30mph to end of 30mph including Blue Anchor Way, Castle Way and South Street.

Tenby

A4218 Tenby Green to Cambrian Cottages A478.

Little Haven

C3026 Little Haven 30mph to end of 30mph.

Tiers Cross

C3120 Tiers Cross/Walwyns Castle C3125.

Ambleston

C3132 Cornel Bach B4329 to Whiteleys.

During the closures, pedestrian access will be maintained and alternative routes will be signposted.