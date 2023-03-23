MORE than 50 roads across Pembrokeshire will be closed for resurfacing in the coming months.
Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that from April 17, there will be a number of road closures taking place across the county to allow for resurfacing works.
The works will be done on a rolling programme, meaning that not all will be closed at the same time, and not all will begin on April 17.
According to the public notice placed by the council in the March 22 edition of the Western Telegraph, the order relating to the road closures will be in effect for a ‘maximum duration of 12 months.’
Once the roads have been resurfaced and opened, there will be a temporary speed limit of 20mph on the roads.
The affected roads are:
St Nicholas
- A487 St Nicholas Road to Panteg C3131.
Manorwen
- A487 Panteg C3131 to A4219 Manorwen.
Letterston
- C3008 Martell Puncheston C3009 to Little Newcastle.
- C3008 Little Newcastle to 30mph Letterston.
Houghton
- C3007 Burton Road.
Sardis
- C3007 Sardis C3018 to junction with Ashdale Lane.
Pelcomb
- A487 Pelcomb Bridge to Pelcomb Cross.
- A487 Pelcomb Cross to Keeston Bridge.
Simpson Cross
- A487 Keeston Bridge to 40mph Simpson Cross.
Roch
- A487 End of 40mph Roch to 30mph Newgale.
Rhoshill
- A478 Rhoshill C3021 to Rhos Fach.
Penybryn
- A478 Rhos Fach to Penybryn.
- A478 Penybryn C3004 to Glanpwllafon.
Tegryn
- C3099 Rhosllyn C3104 to Pantyblaidd.
Crymych
- U3174 Clun Farm, Crymych.
Hermon
- U3252 Velindre Uchaf Road, Hermon.
Broadmoor
- C3023 Broadmoor TRA477 to Wooden A478.
Saundersfoot
- C3075 Manor Park B4318 to Crane Cross A478.
Jeffreyston
- C3096 Jeffreyston C3091 to Freestone A4075.
Crescelly
- C3091 Jeffreyston B4586/Crescelly A4075.
Haverfordwest
- A487 End of 30mph Haverfordwest to Pelcomb Bridge.
- C3061 Haverfordwest to Cross Lanes (new road).
Freshwater West
- B4320 Harry Standup U6305 to Freshwater West B4319.
Stackpole
- C3101 Wallaston 3X to Wallaston 5X.
Hundleton
- U6304 junction with B4320 Guilderoy Road to the end of the 30mph zone.
- U6304 Hundleton 30mph zone to Wallaston Cross.
Johnston
- A477 Johnston 30mph to Johnston.
Kilgetty
- C3081 Rose Park TRA477 to Ford Bridge B4586.
Templeton
- A478 End of 40mph Begelly to 30mph Templeton.
Tavernspite
- C3095 Tavernspite B4314 to Carvan Chapel.
- C3095 Carvan Chapel to Penparc C3022.
Llanddewi Velfrey
- U6385 Henllan Lodge to Llanddewi Velfrey (to TRA40 including School Road).
Letterston
- U3101 Broadmoor TRA40 to Welsh Hook.
- U3450 Hillcrest, Llanfawr, Letterston.
Llangwm
- C3013 Llangwm 30mph to end of 30mph.
Croesgoch
- A487 Crug-Glas U3007 to 40mph Croesgoch.
Llawhaden
- C3011 Canaston Bridge to Llawhaden 30mph.
- C3158 Whiteleys, Llawhaden to Pontshan B4313.
Narberth
- B4313 Gelli C3069 to Llandre Bridge.
- A478 end of 30mph Narberth to Penblewin.
Maenclochog
- C3074 Pont Hywel Bridge to Llangolman C3110.
- C3074 Llangolman C3110 to Felin, Maenclochog.
Llandissilio
- C3220 Cross Farm C3211 to Llandissilio PO.
Jameston
- A4139 end of 30mph Jameston to Clay Park U6339.
Neyland
- W2572 Charles Street.
- W2580 Gothic Road.
Pembroke
- B4319 Pembroke to Kingsfold C3183.
Brawdy
- A487 Brawdy to Mount Farm.
Solva
- A487 end of 30mph Solva to Fachelich Road.
St Davids
- A487 Fachelich Road to 30mph St Davids.
- U3030 Treleidir Road, St Davids.
- U3032 Treleddyd Fawr Road, St Davids.
Dale
- B4327 Dale 30mph to end of 30mph including Blue Anchor Way, Castle Way and South Street.
Tenby
- A4218 Tenby Green to Cambrian Cottages A478.
Little Haven
- C3026 Little Haven 30mph to end of 30mph.
Tiers Cross
- C3120 Tiers Cross/Walwyns Castle C3125.
Ambleston
- C3132 Cornel Bach B4329 to Whiteleys.
During the closures, pedestrian access will be maintained and alternative routes will be signposted.
