British Transport Police (BTP) last week released images of two men they thought may have information relating to the investigation.

They confirmed today that both men have now been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The alleged assault happened on Thursday, February 9, on the Fishguard to Llanelli train.

BTP officers said that at 4.02pm, a woman boarded a train at Fishguard and sat in the back carriage. At around 5pm, two men joined the train at Swansea and sat next to her.

“After the train left Swansea station, the men started to speak with the woman and try to engage her in unwanted conversations,” said a BTP spokesperson.

“On a number of occasions, during this time, both men touched the woman inappropriately. Both men left the train at Llanelli at about 5.20pm.”

Anyone who has any information that can help further the investigation is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300015448.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.