Dyfed-Powys Police launched an appeal for information to help find a man in his early forties in the area around Hobbs Point on Monday, 21 March.

It involved the force’s specialist search team and marine unit, South Wales Police’s dive team and the Coastguard, and the force's drone was used in the operation.

Angle Lifeboat confirmed that it was paged at 7:59am to assist in the search.

"The lifeboat launched and proceeded up the Haven to commence a search, specifically focusing on the areas around the Port of Pembroke and the ferry terminal," said a spokesperson for Angle Lifeboat.

"As well as conducting a shoreline search, some crew members were dropped off at the port to assist in searching the dock walls and the vessels moored alongside.

"After just over two hours of searching, and with nothing found the lifeboat was stood down to return to station.

"Also on scene were Dyfed Powys Police, Coastguard Rescue Teams from St Govan’s and Tenby, the police marine unit and staff members from Williams Shipping also assisted.

"The lifeboat was back on station, closed down and ready for service once again at 11am.

"This search is ongoing and the appeal for further information can be found on the Dyfed Powys Police Facebook page."

Meanwhile Dyfed-Powys Police continue for information to help find the man - named Jai - who was reported missing in the Pembroke Dock area.

"Jai, who is in his early 40s, and described as 5ft 8ins, bald, slim," said a police statement.

"His believed to be wearing grey work trousers with a number of black pockets and a grey Superdry hoodie.

"We are asking anyone who has seen Jai, or has information that might help us find him to please contact us."

Dyfed Powys Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

Quote reference: DP-20230320-296.