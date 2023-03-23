It was their first time attending the prestigious event at the NEC in Birmingham when showing their dog Mungo, having previously attended in 2022 as spectators.

“I didn’t imagine we would be coming back with our own puppy 12 months later,” said Mrs Harries.

Mungo is a nine-month-old Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier, and his brother Rafferty and sister Ginger also qualified for Crufts.

The dogs were bred by Drs Marcus and Anne Griffiths from Market Drayton.

“Showing is something very new to us, and I still can’t believe we attended Crufts.

“Crufts was only our second show. Mungo qualified at Manchester Championship Show in January.

“We’ve been attending Letterston Ringcraft and Pembrokeshire Ringcraft and someone suggested entering a dog show to give Mungo some experience in the ring.”

Mungo came third in his class, with Rafferty coming in first place and winning their section’s Best Puppy.

“It was an unbelievable experience to walk Mungo around the ring at Crufts and I’m so proud of him,” said Mrs Harries.

Did you attend Crufts? Let us know how you got on by emailing elizabeth.birt@newsquest.co.uk