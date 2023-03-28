Collecting fresh eggs from our small brood of Silkies, Welsummers and Buff Orpingtons was a daily treat.

I watched them grow from downy chicks into fully mature hens but their number gradually petered out as the local fox population thwarted my best attempts to keep them safe.

One of the joys of keeping chickens was the sight of them ranging - clucking and scratching as they fussed and foraged. Each had names and quirks.

They napped in the sun, pecked at worms and dandelion greens, and occasionally stretched their wings with a flying leap into the air.

That was in the days before avian influenza arrived on UK shores and its repercussions for poultry keepers, big and small.

Since most backyard flocks are made up of just a handful of birds, keepers often believe that the disease risk is low but home flocks are still vulnerable to infection – especially from interactions with wild bird populations.

The housing order, introduced in Wales in December 2022 in order to reduce disease spread, covers all flocks, whether you keep just a few birds or thousands.

Going forward, it now looks likely that registration could be made compulsory for every flock, large or small, as governments try everything to manage this highly pathogenic disease.

Currently, flocks of less than 50 birds don’t need to be registered but this has made it difficult to track and manage the disease.

When infection is found on farms, the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s (APHA) surveillance work in those zones is often hampered by not knowing if there are other sources of infection in the area that it should be aware of.

There is a consultation in progress and the end point could see a requirement for all keepers to register their birds with APHA, and update information on their flocks annually.

Even those with one bird will need to register but if it protects that bird and thousands of others then surely it must be a step in the right direction?