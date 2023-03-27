That match at Llandigige Fawr, along with a charity ploughing match at nearby Pwllcaerog, enjoyed beautiful February sunshine on a site overlooking the stunning coastline.

The charity match, hosted by Mr Ian Griffiths at Pwllcaereog, welcomed competitors with all proceeds from the day in aid of Wales Air Ambulance and Paul Sartori.

The hospitality and welcome from Ian and his team at Celtic Camping was second to none with a much-appreciated warm supper and bed and breakfast for those who took up the opportunity of making a weekend of it and travelling just along the road on the Sunday morning to Llandigige Fawr for the annual match celebrating 100 years.

It was very fitting that the match returned to were it all began in February 1923 with host and society chairman Mr James Morris.

The committee is extremely grateful to Ian and James for hosting, to the judges, competitors who travelled from throughout Wales and over the border and across the Irish Sea from Co Wexford, the public that joined us over the weekend, to Brawdy Hayscastle YFC for their support and to all the sponsors who provide the opportunity to keep this rural tradition alive.

The results over the two days were competitive with the senior championship being awarded to former World Champion Martin Kehoe, Co Wexford, and the junior championship to Stuart Vickers, Cheshire.

The crops competition was well supported locally, and the overall trophy was awarded to Tomas Evans, Cruglas.

RESULTS

LLANDIGIGE FAWR

HIGH CUT: 1st Tom Chinn, Mathry; 2nd Roger Chinn, Mathry

SEMI DIGGER: 1st Martin Kehoe, Co Wexford; 2nd Rhodri George, Hayscastle; 3rd Nigel Vickers, Malpas; 4th Stuart Vickers, Malpas

CLASSIC: 1st Jon Cole, Hereford; 2nd David Pritchard, Hereford; 3rd Ceri Richards, Llandysul; 4th Allan Davies, Abergavenny

UNDER 28: 1st Morgan Evans, Gower

TRAILER PLOUGH: 1st Sam Jones, Caersws; 2nd Mike Yeats, Brecon; 3rd Daril Evans, Abergavenny

VINTAGE HYDRAULIC: 1st Richard Ingram; 2nd Clive Pugh, Llandovery; 3rd Emlyn Jones, Caersws; 4th Cliff Hamer, Llanidloes

NOVICE: 1st Ieuan Morse, Milford Haven

REVERSIBLE 2 OR MORE FURROW: 1st Jonathan James, Llandeloy; 2nd Chris James, Llandeloy; 3rd Gerwyn Evans, Mathry; 4th Mike James, Mathry

HORSE PLOUGHING: 1st John Fletcher, Moylegrove

FERGUSON: 1st John Evans, Eglwyswrw; 2nd Phil Jones, Caerphilly

BEST TURNOUT ON FIELD THAT CATCHES JUDGES’ EYE: Martin Kehoe, Co Wexford

STODDART CUP FOR HIGHEST PLACED ST DAVIDS PLOUGHMAN REVERSIBLE 2 OR MORE FURROW: Jonathan James, Llandeloy

H V REES MEMORIAL PERPETUAL SHIELD, BEST ST DAVIDS PLOUGHMAN: Rhodri George, Hayscastle

ELWYN H JAMES MEMORIAL PERPETUAL SHIELD, BEST JUNIOR IN THE WEST WALES REGION: James George, Hayscastle

CHAMPION ROSETTE FOR BEST JUNIOR: Stuart Vickers, Malpas

BERTRAM EVANS MEMORIAL PERPETUAL SHIELD, BEST SENIOR IN WEST WALES REGION: Rhodri George, Hayscastle

CHAMPION ROSETTE FOR BEST SENIOR: Martin Kehoe, Co Wexford

PWLLCAEREOG

HIGH CUT: 1st Roger Chinn, Mathry; 2nd Tom Chinn, Mathry

SEMI DIGGER: 1st Martin Kehoe, Co Wexford; 2nd Rhodri George, Hayscastle; 3rd Nigel Vickers, Malpas; 4th Mick Roche, Co Wexford

CLASSIC: 1st David Pritchard, Hereford; 2nd Ceri Richards, Llandysul; 3rd Jon Cole, Hereford; 4th Robert Pugh, Rhayader

TRAILER PLOUGH: 1st Mike Yeats, Brecon; 2nd Sam Jones, Caersws; 3rd Daril Evans, Abergavenny

VINTAGE HYDRAULIC: 1st Richard Ingram; 2nd Clif Hamer, Llanidloes; 3rd Clive Pugh, Llandovery; 4th Emlyn Jones, Caersws

NOVICE: 1st Kevin Mathias, Crymych; 2nd Ieuan Morse, Milford Haven

REVERSIBLE 2 OR MORE FURROW: 1st Jonathan James, Llandeloy; 2nd Roger Jones, Llandeloy; 3rd Chris James, Llandeloy; 4th Paul Thomas, Llandeloy

HORSE PLOUGHING: 1st Heather Robertson

FERGUSON: 1st Phil Jones, Caerphilly