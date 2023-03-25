When is the right time for a career change?

There are lots of different reasons why people seek a career change. You might want more money, less stress, or more flexible hours, or perhaps you’ve always dreamed of running your own business or turning a hobby into a career. Whatever the motivation for your career change, there are a few tell-tale signs that will indicate when the time is right.

Your job is impacting your self-esteem.

A fulfilling career should provide a boost to your confidence and self-esteem and not make you doubt yourself or the work you do. Enduring a toxic workplace culture or a career you no longer enjoy can grind you down and impact on your long-term physical and mental health. If that’s how you feel, then it’s time to get out now!

You’re only in it for the money.

Working in a job that you hate but which pays well is not worth the payoff. A career change could give you the chance to land a job that brings your personal and professional satisfaction but still pays the bills. If you get the ‘Sunday night dread’ or have to buy yourself nice things to compensate for the pain of your working life, you need to make your move.

You’re eternally bored.

No one leaps out of bed in a desperate rush to get to work every day. We all have days when we feel de-energised and lack the will and enthusiasm to be at the top of our game. However, if you feel like that all the time, then you have a problem. If every aspect of your job is mind-numbingly dull, you know it’s time to make a change.

