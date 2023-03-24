The accolade was recognised recently when the club held its annual dinner and prize presentation at the Falcon Hotel, Carmarthen.

The points trophy is an award that has been running for over 30 years and is given for the most points gained during the summer show season.

The trophy for the 2022 show season returned to a familiar home of Llanfynydd breeders Meirion and Linda Jones at Pantyrefail who had a very successful season with their three-animal team, each having secured a first place rosette at the Royal Welsh Show and at least one breed championship each.

Their senior stock sire Bannhill Farm Lord 20 was male champion at the Royal Welsh and took the championship honours at the first show of the season at Cothi Bridge, before taking reserve champion behind the Joneses' Dyfed Foxy Lady 2nd with bull calf Dyfed Noblett who were champions at Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show.

The third team member was Junior Stock bull Penwern Merlin 21, who was junior male champion at the Royal Welsh and tapped out champion on his debut at Llanddarog, also at Llandeilo Show where he took the reserve interbreed award.

Another long-standing award picked up by the Dyfed herd was the RWAS Pembroke Trophy for the best cow bred and exhibited by a Welsh club member at the Royal Welsh Show.

During the late 90s into the early 00s this trophy hardly left the Joneses when they were exhibiting noted cows, Starlight 2nd, Harliquin 3rd, Sage 3rd and Harliquins Gem and Nutmeg. The 2022 winner was the Dyfed Foxy Lady 2nd a grand-daughter to another of their winners Posh Spice.

The Welsh Simmental club welcomes anyone with an interest in the breed, for pedigree or commercial breeding to join them. For more information in joining the club contact the secretary Calum Croft on 07920 109398 or britishsimmental.co.uk/regional-clubs/welsh-club/