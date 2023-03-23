Searches for 40 year-old Jai have been launched on land and sea since Monday, 20 March, and continue into Thursday.

Two new images have also been released by Dyfed-Powys, including a CCTV image taken on the day he went missing.

"Officers are continuing to search for Jai, who is missing in the Pembroke Dock area, with concern for his welfare increasing," said a police statement.

"Jai, who is 40, and described as being 5ft 8ins, bald, slim, and is believed to be wearing grey work trousers with a number of black pockets and a grey Superdry hoodie.

"We launched a search for Jai in the area around Hobbs Point on Monday morning following a sighting of him.

"Those searches are continuing and include the marine unit, with its specialist sonar device and police search adviser (POLSA), as well as officers continuing with missing person enquiries.

"Since Monday morning we have carried out extensive searches using the force’s specialist search team, marine unit, drones, dog unit, which have worked with South Wales Police’s dive team and Coastguard to try and find Jai.

"We are appealing for people not to put themselves in danger, particularly near the River Cleddau, if they are attempting to look for Jai.

"Anyone who has sen seen Jai, who drives a silver Honda Civic, or has information that might help us find him, are asked to let us know."

A CCTV image of Jai the day he went missing. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Dyfed-Powys police can be contacted online, via email or telephone here:

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPP101Online

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

📞 | 101

Quote reference: DP-20230320-296.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.