Lola was taken to hospital with “catastrophic” injuries on the morning July 17, 2020, and died four days later.

Kyle Bevan, 31, from Aberystwyth, denies murdering the toddler, claiming that she fell down the stairs after the family dog collided with her.

Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, is on trial for causing or allowing her daughter's death at the family home in Haverfordwest – which she denies.

Officers told Bevan in a police interview on January 19, 2021, that the results of Lola’s post-mortem had highlighted some of her injuries as “red flag injuries for abuse”.

The post-mortem report said Lola had sustained “no injury that could be a paw or claw or bite injury” from the dog.

“I think it’s just knocked her downstairs by brute force,” he said.

He was asked about the three puncture marks to Lola’s head, but said he didn’t know what could have caused them. Bevan was also asked about her other injuries.

“There’s obviously something going on with her during the fall,” he said.

“Any injuries to the ears, neck and torso are what medical experts call ‘red flag injuries’ for abuse,” said the officers.

“That’s their opinion isn’t it,” Bevan replied.

Kyle Bevan denies the murder of Lola James. (Image: Facebook)

The court heard that Bevan was messaging James as they made their way separately to A&E.

“I know now is not the time but I tried everything in my power. I really did,” Bevan messaged.

“I feel responsible because I weren’t watching the dog.”

He was asked about messages to James that afternoon asking what the police had told her, and what she had said to the police.

“I had it in my head police and social services had it in for us,” he said, after admitting he had “kicked off” when he was asked questions earlier at A&E.

The officers put it to Bevan that he was trying to tell James what to tell the police.

“It’s not that,” he said. “I just wanted to see what was going on and what was being said.

“I don’t know. None of us were thinking straight.”

Bevan said he “kicked off” when the police arrived at the house after they had returned from A&E.

“What a horrible thing to do when someone has lost their child or potentially lost their child,” he said.

“It’s the last people in the world you want to see at that time.”

He was also shown pictures taken by officers of the living room, and was asked about why there was bleach there, and where a rug had gone.

He said the bleach was from mopping up the previous night, and he did not know where the rug was.

As James went to the hospital in Cardiff, Bevan said he went to the neighbour’s house and “had a joint, half a can of beer, and two or three Valium”.

It was put to Bevan that the neighbour reported he said he had poured water over Lola.

“She’s full of s***,” he replied.

The trial continues.