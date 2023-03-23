Yr Hen Printworks in Cardigan has been given the Michelin Bib Gourmand accolade, one of only 20 restaurants in the whole of Great Britain and Ireland.

Named after Bibendum – the official name of the Michelin Man – the Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants offering great quality, great value cooking.

Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan, opened in July 2021. (Image: Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan)

Yr Hen Printworks in Cardigan opened in July 2021.

“The building has been lovingly restored and feels fresh and modern – this is a real gem,” says the Michelin citation.

“The menu is all about small plates and some of the meat comes from the family farm. They know how to grill, smoke and pickle; the triple-cooked chips are great; and the desserts really hit the spot.

One of Yr Hen Printworks' delicious small plates. (Image: Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan)

“Their strapline is ‘Drink, Dine, Unwind’ and you can easily do all three without breaking the bank.”

Yr Hen Printworks is based in Cardigan’s Old Hope Chapel which housed the officed and printworks of the Tivy-Side Advertiser in more recent times.

It offers small plates such as smoked salmon rillette with beetroot and horseradish or Hafod cheese gnocchi with roast onion and black garlic, with prices ranging between £7 and £9.50/ Pembrokeshire chef Chris Walker from Solva heads the kitchen.

Smoked Eel - Salt Baked Beetroot - Parsley Emulsion at Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan. (Image: Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan)

“We’ve have had a really good year here at the Printworks,” said owner Chris Welch.

“We were featured in the Good Food Guide and the Michelin Guide a few months ago which we are super proud of.

“To hear the news yesterday that we had been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand was just wonderful.

“We would like to thank our staff and our customers, without them the restaurant would not be what it is today.

“A special mention to our head Chef Chris Walker who puts his heart and soul into his creations in the kitchen. It’s really lovely to see the customers enjoy what Chris and his team produce. We are extremely lucky to have him.”

Anyone for pudding? (Image: Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan)

The Bib Gourmand accolade highlights high quality cooking at a reasonable price.

“Our inspectors have spotlighted establishments that stand out for their fine and generous cooking across a diverse range of styles, places that really deserve to be known by gourmets looking for good quality, good value cooking,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“As chefs in Great Britain and Ireland face rising day-to-day costs – from the raw ingredients they purchase to the energy they use to keep their kitchens and restaurants running – it is heartening to see many of them also finding inventive ways to create affordable menus and keep costs down for their guests, while still offering creative and exciting culinary experiences.”