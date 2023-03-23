Dean Howells, currently of no fixed abode, appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, March 22.

He is accused of damaging an external door at the yacht club on January 16. The value of the damage allegedly caused remains unknown.

The following day it is alleged that he broke into a portacabin at Neyland House Care Home in Neyland and stole confectionary and food items valued at approximately £15.

Howell faces two further charges of breaching a restraining order which prevents him from having contact with his grandmother or visiting her property in Pembroke Dock. Both offences are alleged to have been committed on January 16 and 17.

The matter has been adjourned several times to allow for the preparation of psychiatric reports to ascertain whether Howells is fit to stand trial.

He has been remanded in custody at HM Prison Swansea in the meantime.

On Wednesday magistrates further remanded Howells in custody and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for trial.

A plea and trial preparation at crown court will take place later this month.