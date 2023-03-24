The project focuses on delivering multi-purpose woodlands to create access to them for recreation, tourism, community engagement, education and learning opportunities and enhancing the woodland, creating a wildlife corridor around the reservoir.

They will also add culverts and bridges to open the 6.5-mile route to more people, including those with mobility issues and pushchairs.

Vicky Martin, head of visitor attraction strategy, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this funding which will enable us to bring the woodlands around Llys-y-frân Lake up to National Forest of Wales outcomes allowing us to promote tourism, health, and well-being, whilst also enhancing the biodiversity in a much-loved and valued area.

“Collaboration with the local community is important to Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water. This project will support the creation of a forest school and will develop volunteers’ skills and knowledge, along with broadening public access by providing accessible green spaces for the community and visitors.”

Also receiving grants are Carmarthenshire County Council who receive £219,397 for its Coed Ynys Dawela project in Brynamman and St Fagans National Museum of History receives £191,786 for its Gwyrdd Ni project.

Julie James, Welsh Government’s minister for climate change, said: “We all know the importance of having access to green spaces and nature near to our homes and places of work.

"These projects will not only be of great importance for biodiversity but for the local communities that will benefit, enabling better access to our existing woodlands so more people can use and enjoy.”

Andrew White, director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales, said: “Funding natural heritage projects which help tackle the effects of climate change and support nature’s recovery is a key priority for The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales.

"The Woodland Investment Grant in partnership with the Welsh Government is just one of the ways that we are meeting this objective.”

The total amount of money invested into projects through the programme is £1,715,498 since it launched in June last year. This is the second round of funding, with three more to made in the next year.