Following the sell-out concert at St Andrew’s Church, Narberth in November and the Christmas Concert in St Davids Cathedral which raised just under £8,000 for The Paul Sartori Foundation, the choir’s next performance will be at St Katharine and St Peter’s Church, Milford Haven on Saturday April 1 at 7.30pm.

The evening is devoted to the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Mozart was, for a short unhappy time, employed by the Archbishop of Salzburg and it was during this period that he wrote two of the pieces to be sung - his Mass in C Major, known as The Coronation Mass and Solemn Vespers.

A spokesman for the choir said: “The relationship between the Archbishop and Mozart could only be described as frosty at best and often tempestuous, but the music does not reflect any anguish Mozart might have felt.

“Here we have the composer at his very best with his religious faith and musical genius shining through every sublime phrase.”

Also included is the solo Exsultate Jubilate, sung by soprano Charlotte Batchelor, together with probably the most famous of all Mozart’s motets, Ave Verum.

Luke Spencer will conduct, with Simon Pearce accompanying on the organ.

Tickets £12 (under-16s free), available from Ticketsource 0333 666 3366 or 01348 840312* (Mon - Sat 9am -1pm) or at the door.

All telephone and online ticket purchases are subject to a booking fee.