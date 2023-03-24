Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Pembroke Dock Station was given the bears by a local Knit and Natter group.

The colourful bears will be given to children who are involved in incidents as a way to relax them in situations that they may find overwhelming and frightening.

The bears – which all have their own unique character – will be kept on fire engines and distributed as and when they are required.

Pembroke Dock Station crew and some of the Knit and Natter group members. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Phil Barry, Pembroke Dock Station watch manager, said: “The incidents we attend are so varied and, depending on the nature of the incident, can often be overwhelming for everyone involved as there is a lot happening very quickly.

“Incidents often occur unexpectedly and are unfamiliar experiences, we hope that small acts such as distributing these teddies can help alleviate any distress when possible.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Knit and Natter group for their work in creating these teddies and this is yet another example of the continued support we receive from the communities we serve which is very much appreciated.”

The Knit and Natter group recently met with the station crew to give them the bears.