The Sunday Times has released its annual Best Places to Live Guide, with two Pembrokeshire areas coming in the top 72 areas in the UK which made the cut.

The 2023 guide – which is the 11th to be published – featured more entries than previous years. All entries were judged with visits and factors such as schools, transport, broadband speeds, culture, access to green spaces and health of the high street were all considered.

Narberth. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Narberth and Solva are among the seven Welsh areas to make the list of the Best Places to Live according to The Sunday Times.

Speaking of Narberth, the guide states: “An exciting new food hall and a new café that offers mental health support are just the latest additions to a town centre that punches far above its weight. Easy access to Pembrokeshire’s spectacular beaches, a swimming pool, lively community centre and a strong cultural offering add to the appeal.”

For Solva, the guide states: “The location is beautiful, but it’s the community spirit that earns this village its spot. From Bayview Stores, the brilliant village shop that became a lifeline during lockdown, to the annual fireworks display or the Solva Edge Festival, there’s a rare determination among the population to take care of each other and keep Solva buzzing all year round.”

Solva. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Ruthin in Denbighshire was named as the best place to live in Wales, with Wadhurst in East Sussex coming in top for the whole of the UK.

Helen Davies, editor of Best Places to Live 2023, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever. Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.

“This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2023 from Orkney to Felixstowe, the Chew Valley to Manchester city centre. Whether you’re downsizing, trading up or getting onto the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.”