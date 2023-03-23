Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, is on trial at Swansea Crown Court for causing or allowing her daughter's death.

Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, denies murdering Lola.

The jury heard Dyfed Powys Police interviewing James, and asking her about injuries her children sustained.

“Every time your children get injured it’s always Kyle around,” officers said. “Why is that?”

They questioned James about two incidents involving her youngest child – one in which she allegedly hit her head on a coffee table, and another where the family’s American Bulldog had allegedly knocked her over running for the door – both while Bevan was with her.

“You’ve got three kids there under the age of 10. They are at risk,” officers said.

“I know, I’m horrified,” she replied.

“It’s happened when Kyle has been around the children but you’ve failed to do anything about that, haven’t you?,” they said.

“Your children are getting harmed.”

She was asked why she didn’t go into to Lola's room to check on her after hearing a loud bang and a scream at around midnight on July 17, 2020.

“He said he’s got this,” she said. “And I didn’t want to cause a scene with him.

“If I’d seen any injuries I’d have been straight in there.”

Lola James died after suffering “catastrophic” head trauma. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The officers asked about an incident a week earlier, where Bevan claimed Lola fell and hit her face on the coffee table after being knocked over by the dog.

“I don’t know. He was telling me what happened. The same as the fall,” she said “He’s telling me what happened. He told me she didn’t need to go to the doctors.

“I believed him”

The officers put it to James that she allowed Bevan “to be the main parent in the relationship.”

James told officers she met co-defendant Bevan on Facebook in February, and that he had moved in with her due to the coronavirus lockdown – which came in at the end of March.

In her interview on July 18, 2020, she described Bevan as “amazing” and said “I don’t believe for one second he would hurt them”.

Two days later, she told officers he was “controlling”, and said he refused to comply with a Clare’s Law request for information – which discloses if a partner has an abusive past.

Kyle Bevan denies the murder of Lola James. (Image: Facebook)

“He’s still got drug issues. He’s paranoid. He smokes cannabis,” said the officers.

“It sounds like he moved himself in.

“Are you in fear or are you intimidated?”

“Sometimes, yeah,” she said. “I don’t like men getting angry – it scares me.”

When asked why she remained in the relationship, she said: “I’m too scared”.

James described Bevan as “anxious” and “fidgety” when she gave her account of what had allegedly happened to Lola to A&E staff.

The officers asked if she thought is was suspicious that Bevan was then messaging her about what she would tell the police, and what the police had said, when she was at the hospital in Cardiff.

“No. But now you’re reading it out to me it’s looking a bit dodgy,” she said.

Officers showed James a picture of Lola’s bed, which had what looked like sick in it, and told her a paramedic reported a Frozen onesie was found with sick on it.

She was asked why she could not smell the sick when she came out to check after hearing the loud bang and scream at around midnight.

“Why didn’t he wake me up when my baby was sick?” she said.

Officers asked James if she know what Bevan was cleaning up after they returned from A&E and before the police arrived. She did not. She added that he “obstructed the police” when they arrived.

James was asked about the morning of July 17, 2020.

“As soon as I looked at her, it wasn’t the same child,” she said. “She was swollen.

“Her head was swollen, her lips were swollen. She didn’t look like my baby.

“I thought she was going to die.”

The trial continues.