Welsh Water donated £1,000 to Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal.

A major new appeal has been launched that could see thousands of pounds given to community organisations across Wales that are helping ordinary people deal with the crippling effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

Claire Roberts, Welsh Water's head of community engagement said giving people support during the cost of living is vital.

“We understand the importance of supporting our communities in times of crisis,” said Ms Roberts.

“By partnering with Community Foundation Wales and supporting them with £1,000 towards their Communities Together - A Cost of Living Crisis appeal, we are committed to provide help for vulnerable families and individuals in Wales to overcome the challenges of poverty and financial hardship.”

The crisis can hit Welsh Water customers too, but Ms Roberts said there is support for those struggling to pay their water bills.

“As well as providing clean water and treating wastewater safely, we work hard to support our customers who may need some help with their bills,” added Ms Roberts.

Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal

Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal has been launched by Newsquest and Community Foundation Wales to support charities and community organisations across Wales to help those most affected by the cost of living crisis.

We are urging people and businesses across Wales to help raise as much money as possible to help support our communities through this crisis. To make the most out of each donation, donations up to £25,000 from individuals can be matched, matching every £1 donated with an additional £1.

Thanks to Steve Morgan Foundation, The Waterloo Foundation and Moondance Foundation, Welsh businesses can also make their donation go further with match funding.

To find out more about Communities Together – A Cost of Living Crisis Appeal go to www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk.

To donate, go to: www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk/our-communities-together-a-cost-of-living-crisis-appeal.

Further information on how you can get support with your bills can be found at Welsh Water’s website, here: https://www.dwrcymru.com/en/support-with-bills.