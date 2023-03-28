WELSH Water has made a generous donation to a cost of living crisis appeal helping those who need support most in society.
Welsh Water donated £1,000 to Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal.
A major new appeal has been launched that could see thousands of pounds given to community organisations across Wales that are helping ordinary people deal with the crippling effects of the cost-of-living crisis.
Claire Roberts, Welsh Water's head of community engagement said giving people support during the cost of living is vital.
“We understand the importance of supporting our communities in times of crisis,” said Ms Roberts.
“By partnering with Community Foundation Wales and supporting them with £1,000 towards their Communities Together - A Cost of Living Crisis appeal, we are committed to provide help for vulnerable families and individuals in Wales to overcome the challenges of poverty and financial hardship.”
The crisis can hit Welsh Water customers too, but Ms Roberts said there is support for those struggling to pay their water bills.
“As well as providing clean water and treating wastewater safely, we work hard to support our customers who may need some help with their bills,” added Ms Roberts.
Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal
Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal has been launched by Newsquest and Community Foundation Wales to support charities and community organisations across Wales to help those most affected by the cost of living crisis.
We are urging people and businesses across Wales to help raise as much money as possible to help support our communities through this crisis. To make the most out of each donation, donations up to £25,000 from individuals can be matched, matching every £1 donated with an additional £1.
Thanks to Steve Morgan Foundation, The Waterloo Foundation and Moondance Foundation, Welsh businesses can also make their donation go further with match funding.
To find out more about Communities Together – A Cost of Living Crisis Appeal go to www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk.
To donate, go to: www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk/our-communities-together-a-cost-of-living-crisis-appeal.
Further information on how you can get support with your bills can be found at Welsh Water’s website, here: https://www.dwrcymru.com/en/support-with-bills.
Tell us how you are supporting the Our Communities Together cost of living crisis appeal?
Newsquest and the Community Foundation Wales are running a cost of living crisis appeal, raising money that will go to local organisations that can provide direct help and support. If you have made a donation to the appeal or you are organising a fundraising event to support it, we'd love to hear about it and share it with our readers. Fill in this form to tell us more.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel