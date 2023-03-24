James Patterson, 48, of North Court, appeared before the town’s magistrates on Tuesday March 21.

He pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fusion on the B4341 at Broadhaven on November 27 when above the legal limit for cocaine.

The court heard that a blood test showed 37 microgrammes of cocaine in a litre of blood, the legal limit being 10.

Patterson was banned from driving for a year and fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.