Youngsters from Year 3 to 6 at Narberth CP, Tavernspite and Ysgol Llys Hywel, Whitland went along to the site at Llanddewi Velfrey to help plant over 70 hazel and willow trees, which are native to the area.

The scheme’s principal contractor, Griffiths, organised the event to to highlight the importance of wildlife mitigation on a large-scale infrastructure project.

A total of 301,000 trees will eventually be planted along the length of the Welsh Government scheme to construct and improve a new section of A40 between Redstone Cross and Llanddewi Velfrey.

More than a third of these are already in the ground to provide excellent habitat for the local wildlife such as birds, bees, and protected species such as the dormouse.

“The children had a fun session on the project and it’s a legacy they will remember for the rest of their lives and probably remind many people of the day they helped build the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross scheme,” a spokesman for Griffiths said.

Griffiths continues to work hard to promote social value and sustainability on major projects such as this, with a significant emphasis on promoting STEM educational activities (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Carla Rendell, social value manager at Griffiths said: “Planting trees and flowers is an excellent way for children to connect with nature while also learning how to protect our planet. We hope it has helped children learn about the trees around them.”

Children also benefited from an ecology session along with planting sunflower seeds, which they took away with them as their own project to manage over the coming months.

Carla added: “By allowing children to be part of such a varied and interesting project, and by facilitating the opportunity to learn about important subjects such as ecology and sustainability, we hope that we can bring an added element into their studies and provide good quality, real-world learning that will complement their classroom activities”.