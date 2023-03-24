Tenby, with 78 launches, and Angle, with 72 launches, came in behind Mumbles (101 launches) and Barry Dock (91 launches) as the Welsh stations with the most shouts last year.

Burry Port station, whose operations extend into Pembrokeshire waters, launched 71 times.

The new operational statistics from the RNLI show an eight per cent increase in launches from Wales’ 30 lifeboat stations.

Tenby Lifeboat launches into Carmarthen Bay. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Although Tenby’s 2022 launch figures were the same as 2021, Angle saw an increase from 60.

Fishguard more than doubled its calls, launching 25 times in 2022 as against 10 the previous year.

St Davids exactly doubled its figures, making 44 launches in 2022 compared with 22 in 2021.

Little and Broad Haven launched 17 times in 2022, down from 21 in 2021.

In Wales, RNLI lifeboats launched 1,145 times in 2022, compared with 1,057 launches in 2021.

Angle Lifeboat. (Image: Angle RNLI)

Nationally, RNLI lifeboats launched over 9,300 times in 2022 – an increase of five per cent on the previous year.

The most common cause of a lifeboat launch in Wales in 2022 was to motorboats in trouble, which had risen from 116 incidents in 2021.

People in the water requiring assistance was the second most common reason for a launch rising from 134 launches in 2021 to 140 in 2022.

The charity is now putting out its own Mayday call as it faces yet another busy summer.

With high numbers of visitors expected as people continue to choose to holiday closer to home, more funds are needed to ensure the lifesaving service is able to keep everyone safe.

Events are being organised across Wales and the public are also being urged take part in the Mayday Mile – taking on the challenge of covering a mile a day for the month of May.

All money raised will help to provide the vital training and equipment that is needed to keep its lifesavers safe, while they risk their own lives to save others.

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday